Majella ‘takes the high road’ for good cause

A STRABANE woman who has called Edinburgh home for the past two decades will be donning Scotland’s most famous garment for a fundraising event this weekend.

Majella Beacham (née Sweeney) is taking part in the annual ‘Kilt Walk’ this Sunday in the Scottish capital. The charity fundraiser walk, commonplace in Scotland, allows thousands of runners and walkers to undergo a gruelling 26-mile walk, raising money for their chosen charity. The beneficiaries of Majella’s endeavours will be the ‘Maggie’s Centres’, a facility which helps cancer sufferers and their families through the rigours of cancer. Explaining how she became involved, Majella commented, “I did the kilt walk last year with my friend Jill. She had lost her husband to cancer and they were absolutely brilliant with her and I went along on the walk to keep her company. We had a great time and really enjoyed the craic during the walk, which has no time limit, so we dandered along at our leisure.”

A more personal reason was the inspiration for Majella to once again don the kilt this year.

“Unfortunately my mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer this year, which has really hit the whole family hard. I’ve been going back and forth to see her, I spent practically the whole summer in Ireland and I’m only back in Edinburgh a few weeks, but Maggie’s has been wonderful in helping me come to terms with the situation, offering help and support. This is my way of saying thank you for everything Maggie’s has done for me.”

Concluding, Majella remarked that she would like to hit the £500 mark in total for ehr charity. Anyone who would like to donate can do so on her JustGiving page ‘Majella’s fundraiser for Maggie’s Centres.’