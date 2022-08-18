Mavis retires after half a century of employment!

AFTER over half a century of work and service to the local community in Fivemiletown, Mavis Irvine has hung up her uniform and sorted her last pills.

The Fivemiletown resident started working at McKeever’s Chemist in 1972 and went above and beyond the call of duty to help those in need of help and support in the town.

Paul McKeever, the managing director at the pharmacy, congratulated the ‘legend’ on her retirement.

Advertisement

“Mavis [Irvine] has been a bit of a legend in this pharmacy,” he said.

“No matter what sign has been over the door, she has been at the heart of the business going back over 50 years.

“People like Mavis is what our business is about. She has a heart of gold, always first in and last to leave.”

The employee started working at the pharmacy when she left school and has been a pivotal part of their workforce ever since.

She leaves ‘big shoes to fill’, says McKeever.

“Her experience is invaluable,” he claims. “She knows everyone and everyone knows her from coming into the shop.

“However, there comes a time when we all need to step back and take it easy.

Advertisement

“I know that she is from a large family and family is a big part of life. I suppose we always looked upon her as the centre of the pharmacy, just like she is to her sons and the wider family circle.

“We really will miss Mavis, and I speak for everyone here when I say that she is going to leave big shoes to fill.”