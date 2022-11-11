Meeting discusses proposed upgrade of forest facilities

AMBITIOUS plans to improve the facilities at Seskinore forest for the benefit of the village community have been discussed at a recent meeting.

Seskinore Rural Community Group (SRCG) welcomed representatives from the Forest Service and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) to discuss the planned improvements.

The meeting was the latest in a series of representations that have been made by the group regarding the local community’s vision for the forest.

It was a beautiful autumnal day and the visitors were able to see, at first hand, the potential of the forest for the community’s benefit. Those in attendance discussed the challenges and the potential solutions associated with the proposed upgrade of the forest facilities.

FODC chair, Barry McElduff, said, “It was a productive meeting and I wish to commend the group on their work to date with the forest project.

“To progress matters, I would ask that a representative from each of Forest Service, FODC and the community group meet in advance of our next meeting in January.”