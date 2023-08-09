Melmount boxing club development ‘back on track’

THE development of a boxing hub and multi-purpose hall at Melvin Sports Complex is back on track after Sports NI indicated its willingness to match funding costs for the project, which had spiralled over the past two years.

The revised plans for the project, first mooted in 2020, are to provide an additional 72 car parking spaces at Melvin to address constant issues of traffic congestion in the area.

This new development has been praised by Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs who said at a recent council meeting, “Back in March 2021, £1million was secured from Sports NI and council committed £600k towards the overall £1.6million cost of the project. However, due to spiralling inflation in the intervening period projected costs have more than doubled to £3.23million with the funding shortfall posing a risk to the project progressing.

“However, the good news is that Sports NI has now indicated its willingness to increase its funding offer to cover 50 per-cent of the new overall project costs. This afternoon our committee further approved the relevant additional budget to ensure the successful completion of the project.”

He continued, “This puts the project firmly back on track. Plans for the new facility include a three-court sports hall integrated into the existing building with additional changing and storage. The plans also provide for the development of an additional 72 parking spaces to address the traffic management/congestion issues within the Melvin Complex site and adjoining roads/streets which have been so evident during the Foyle Cup.”

Cllr Boggs added, “The project is now proceeding to pre-tender estimate stage and a planning application has been submitted with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

“The provision of a boxing hub as part of a wider multi-sport facility sports hall, represents the final piece in the jigsaw of the overall regeneration and multi-million pound transformation of Melvin Sports Complex into a regional centre of sporting excellence.”