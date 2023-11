NOW in its third year, the hugely successful Christmas market held in Croaghan View in Strabane is taking place next Sunday (26) and organisers are on the lookout for sponsors to make the day as special as can be.

In previous years crowds have flocked to the area, taking in the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas whilst getting into the festive spirit.

Detailing what people can expect from the day, one of the organisers Hayley Devine explained, “This is going to be another wonderful day and we can’t wait. We already have a glut of local sponsors who have kindly donated prizes and helped us with covering the cost, but it would be lovely to have more on board so we can make the day truly memorable and special for all who attend so we’re putting the call out for anyone interested to let us know if they want to help.

“The market has always got that lovely, Christmassy atmosphere and this year should be no different.

“All the crafters who have attended previous years are back and we still have room for more and we do try to ensure there are a wide range of different sellers on the day; anyone interest should contact us to book a slot.

“Also we’ll have the usual entertainment such as a fun fair and crafting tent for the kids, music from Strabane Brass Band, Class Act and our own ‘house band’ in Kieran McColgan, Blondie Gillespie and Brian ‘Hairdoo’ Lindsay. There’s also a raffle where people can win a first prize of £5,000!

“Of course, no Christmas fair would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself, but he’ll need to watch out, as we’ve heard the Grinch could also be making an appearance!”

Hayley wishes to thank everyone who has donated money and time to the cause thus far saying that the organisers are “very grateful” for the generosity shown.

She concluded, “With food and drink, fun, and festive cheer on offer, there’s no better way to start of the Christmas season than at our market.”