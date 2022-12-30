Memorial stone to Eugene Devlin unveiled

CROWDS gathered at the Republican Memorial Garden on Fountain Street this week as a monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the killing of Eugene Devlin was unveiled.

Mr Devlin was an IRA Volunteer who, along with comrade Raymond McGowan, was ambushed by the British Army in a field overlooking the Head of the Town on December 27 1972. Mr Devlin died at the scene while Mr McGowan was seriously wounded but survived the attack.

A wreath laying took place at midday on Tuesday with a parade at 2pm, led by the Memorial Flute Band, going to Drumrallagh Estate via Innisfree Gardens and back to the Memorial Garden where the commemorative stone was unveiled. It was part of a series of commemorative events by the Molloy/Devlin /McCauley Sinn Féin Cumann.

Advertisement

Prior to the event, chair of the Cumann Gina Devine said, “While 50 years have passed the memory of Eugene Devlin still burns brightly in the hearts of the local community. I would ask everyone to make a special effort to attend the planned events and to pay fitting tribute to Eugene’s memory.”