Memorial Tournament raises £3,000 for RNIB

A GOLF tournament, held annually since 2015 to remember a popular local publican and keen golf player, has raised an incredible £3,000 for the NI branch of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The Tommy Falconer Memorial Golf tournament, which remembers the much-loved Strabane man is organised by Dixie’s Bar, Peter Donaghey, and Kieran O’Neill.

This year they were inspired to nominate the sight loss charity as they have family members who have lived with degenerative sight loss for a number of years and who have benefitted greatly from support by the RNIB.

Over 120 supporters recently set out on Strabane Golf Club for the tournament, raising the cash through the well-supported tournament and a raffle.

Following the successful event, Kieran O’Neill thanked everyone for coming out and showing their support, whilst also thanking Strabane Golf Club for the use of their facilities for the day. He said, “Your support means a lot to us and I know that the money raised will go a long way to improve the lives of people who are blind or partially sighted.”

Also present at the tournament was Conor McPhilemy, an Eye Care Liaison Officer with RNIB NI, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity.

He commented, “It was a real pleasure to accept this incredible amount of money from an event held in my local town Strabane.

2On behalf of RNIB I’d like to thank Peter and Kieran for arranging the golf outing and to everyone who supported this event.”

He concluded by encouraging anyone who wished to get involved in fundraising for the RNIB to visit www.rnib.org.uk/ northernireland.