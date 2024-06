SCORES of local men and their loved ones recently laced up their walking shoes and headed towards the peak of Mullaghcarn Mountain recently as part of a special walk to raise money and awareness for male mental health.

Organised by Men’s Healthy Minds (MHM) – a support group in Omagh, run by a charity called Resilio – the climb took place on Sunday to mark National Men’s Week, which runs from June 10 to June 16.

All proceeds from the walk are being donated towards MHM, to ensure that it continues to thrive and grow in Omagh.

OPEN UP ABOUT WORRIES

MHM was established on International Men’s Day in November 2023, following a post on social media that advertised a meet-up for men at The Sandwich Co, Omagh.

The purpose of the gathering was to encourage men to connect, cultivate friendships, open up about their mental health and talk about their worries in a safe and welcoming space.

On that particular day, 26 men turned up, indicating the need for a group to support men in the area, and thus, MHM group was born.

The walk to the summit of Mullaghcarn was led by Paddy McGrath from PMX Fitness, and afterwards, the men enjoyed a hearty breakfast in Backstreet Eats, Omagh, kindly sponsored by Gavin and Mandy Chism.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, a spokesperson for the group said that the walk was a tremendous success.

“Our aim is to create a welcoming environment where men feel comfortable to talk about their mental health and a place where people can meet up and have a laugh,” they described.

“The walk was a fantastic day out.”

UPCOMING SPINATHON

But the fundraising efforts don’t stop there: On Saturday, June 15, a mammoth six-hour spinathon in aid of MHM will take place at MC Gym, located on on the Gortin Road, Omagh.

Organised by the gym’s Mark Colton, the event will prove another fantastic opportunity for local men to get together and connect in a fun environment, along with members of MHM and the gym.

MHM hold meetings in The Sandwich Co, Omagh on the second Sunday of every month from 10.30am-12.30pm.

All men are welcome to join, and they can get more information by emailing hopematters@resilio-ni.org.

You can also donate to the group on their GoFundMe page at: www.https://www.gofundme.com/f/mens-healthy-minds-support-group