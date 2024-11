A POIGNANT service of remembrance is due to take place in the Tara Centre, Omagh, hosted by Positive Action to Help Those Bereaved by Suicide (PATHS), which will mark 25 years of the group being active in the local community.

The service will take place on Sunday, December 1 at 2.30pm. Any individual or families whose lives have been affected by suicide are welcome to attend.

The guest speaker at the service will be former High Sheriff of Fermanagh Noelle McAlinden, who is an artist and human rights campaigner. During her talk, Ms McAlinden will reflect on her own personal journey and the lessons she has learnt during challenging times in her own life and those of others.

She will also talk about how her life has been creative, which has helped her through darker times, and how she now lives a life full of ‘purpose’ and ‘fulfillment’.

Speaking ahead of the service, facilitator of the group Jimmy Corrigan described the work that PATHS does as ‘vital’.

Mr Corrigan said, “PATHS means a lot to so many in the community, and these annual services give an opportunity for family and loved ones of those who’ve been bereaved by suicide to remember them. Any person who has been affected by suicide can attend the service, or anyone who has been involved in PATHS over the past 25 years.

“We are very happy to have Noelle McAlinden as the guest speaker to talk about her life in the creative field and also to talk about her own journey.

He added, “The work PATHS does has been vital to so many people in the Omagh area whose lives have been impacted by suicide.

“Over the past 25 years, hundreds of people have been supported by the bereavement group’s work.”

PATHS has asked for anyone who wishes to attend the service on December 1 at the Tara Centre at 2.30pm to contact Mr Corrigan to book a place on 07879 414385.