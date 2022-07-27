Mid Ulster Pride reaches out through new events

A SERIES of social events will be held ahead of this year’s Mid Ulster Pride parade which is expected to be the largest event to date.

After the pandemic restrictions of the previous two years, the organisers have set out more ambitious plans for this year’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday, the committee of Mid Ulster Pride officially launched this year’s parade which takes place in Cookstown on Saturday, August 13. They were joined by the Chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council, Cora Corry and representatives from The Rainbow Project, The Gay Farmer Helpline, and the charity Mermaids UK which advocates for transgender and non-binary youth across the UK.

Josh Cuddy who is the chairman of Mid Ulster Pride revealed that as part of this year’s parade, they were focusing on the ongoing challenges being faced by transgender people.

“Every year Mid Ulster Pride has a focus – an aspect of LGBTQ+ life that we chose to shine a light on. The first parade focused on the challenges of isolation in the rural community space and used the strict lockdown measures to highlight this,” said Josh.

“The second parade had a focus on ‘Coming Out’ as lockdown restrictions were lifted, Mid Ulster Pride used this as an analogy for living your most authentic life. This year Mid Ulster Pride is choosing to focus on the difficulties faced by the Transgender community in Northern Ireland, the issues they face and the difficulty of accessing healthcare in this Province.”

Josh also revealed a wider programme of events leading up to their parade. He continued, “The programme this year includes chances to socialise in safe spaces, and learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ struggle in Northern Ireland. On Wednesday, July 27, Mid Ulster District Council, Mid Ulster Pride, and the LGBT Heritage Project at the Linen Hall Library present an LGBTQ+ History Screening.

“Two separate documentaries will be shown. ‘The Troubles I’ve Seen’ is a series of interviews with people who grew up LGBTQ+ during the Troubles. ‘Pride of Place’ is the hit documentary shown nationwide on the BBC last year about Mid Ulster Pride’s first parade and the troubles they encountered.

“On July 29, Mid Ulster Pride is working with Glasgowbury and The Cornstore Creative Hub in Draperstown to present ‘Come As You Are’, an inclusive social gathering in a safe and welcoming space, where people can express themselves freely and learn about being LGBTQ+ in a rural setting.

“The final event before the Pride parade is an information evening and clothing donation drive for Show Some Love. Show Some Love is a community organisation in Belfast that, among other things, provide support to queer, trans, and gender non-conforming youth, as well as people experiencing homlessness and displacement.

“The event is on August 10 and people are encouraged to bring donations of clothes and toiletries to help those in need.”

Of course the main event is the Mid Ulster Pride Parade on August 13 in Cookstown and it’s expected the turnout will be significantly higher than the first two years.

Josh added, “Representatives from charities, social organisations, and political parties from Mid Ulster and beyond will be joining the Mid Ulster Pride Committee in walking through the streets of Cookstown spreading Mid Ulster Pride’s message of ‘belonging, love, and celebration’.

“The parade sets off at 1pm from the Cookstown Community Centre on the Fairhill Road, and members of the public are welcome to join the parade.

“Afterwards everyone is welcome to enjoy a programme of entertainment at the Cookstown Community Centre, and browse the stalls, information, and food and drink on offer.

“The whole event is planned to last until 6pm that evening. For more information and updates on any of these events, please visit midulsterpride.com.”