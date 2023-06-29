Mid Ulster urged to have its say in broadband review

Residents and business owners across Mid Ulster are being urged to take part in a review of broadband provision.

As part of Project Gigabit, the Department for the Economy is holding a public review aimed at further improving broadband infrastructure in predominantly rural areas.

All interested stakeholders, including members of the public, businesses, groups, organisations and telecoms infrastructure providers are being asked to review if the information held on gigabit coverage at addresses across the country is correct.

This can be done via an online address checker on nidirect.

This public review which closes on Thursday, July 6 is important as it seeks to ensure that the intervention area for Project Gigabit – potentially eligible for future improved broadband connectivity – is as accurate as possible.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy called on local people to take this opportunity and have their say.

He said, “I am urging the public to play their part in a review of broadband provision. For many, many years Mid Ulster has suffered from the worst connectivity in the country and thankfully over the last few years we have seen the roll-out of fibre broadband to homes in our towns, villages and rural communities.

“But I am aware that there may be still many homes and some businesses in Mid Ulster who are still struggling with poor broadband so Project Gigabit is a great opportunity to address these problems.

“We are all so reliant on proper connectivity for everyday life and it’s simply vital for business. If you have poor connectivity or know someone else who has poor broadband, make sure to take part in this review before the July 6 deadline.”

The Department for the Economy is leading on the delivery of Project Gigabit in Northern Ireland, subject to final approvals in advance of a tender process.

Following the Public Review, DfE will confirm the premises which are potentially eligible for intervention.