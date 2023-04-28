Moorlough ten-mile race launched for local runners

LAST week saw the launch of the inaugural Moorlough 10 Mile Challenge Race, offering local runners another outlet to let their feet do the talking, whilst also being in aid of the local community.

The race is the brainchild of Glenmornan Community Association member and runner Donal Kearns.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Donal explained, “The idea for the race came from news that Strabane Half Marathon was only going to be run every second year and we came up with the idea for this race to fill the gap.

“It has since been reinstated for this year, but instead of shelving our own idea we thought, ‘let’s go ahead anyway’ although we have had to put our race back to accommodate the half marathon and give anyone participating in it the chance to do both.

“It’s open to all abilities and an outlet to get people out of the house, running and enjoying a bit of fresh air and keep fit, help build themselves up.”

Sponsored by Ørsted, the ten-mile race, in which competitors will be chipped and timed, will take place on Sunday September 24. Beginning at School Row, competitors will trek through the Strabane Road and Stranisk to the ‘windmills’ and concluding with a lap of Moorlough before heading home. All competitors will be awarded with a medal, a t-shirt and refreshments on completion of the race.

Donal says that the route really takes in the ‘spectacular views’ of Strabane. The team behind the event is hoping to attract around 400-500 competitors from the local area and beyond. All funds raised from the event will go towards upgrading the facilities at the Community Hall for local groups to host events and meetings.

Entry fee for the race is £25 and registration for the event can be found at https://www.njuko.net/moorlough_10_mile_2023/select_competition