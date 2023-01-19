Mountfield to benefit from £4m NI Water investment

NI Water has announced a £4 million programme of work to replace Mountfield Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) with ‘modern new infrastructure’.

Construction work at Mountfield will commence in February and will continue until early 2024.

In advance of work commencing, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering (LBCE) will set up their site compound and install a temporary treatment plant in lands adjacent to the existing treatment works, located off the Spring Road.

Site mobilisation/compound set-up works will commence mid-January with the temporary plant due to be taken to site mid-February. Once this has been successfully installed, LBCE will begin demolishing the old works and preparing the site for the new treatment units.

Sean Milligan, NI Water senior project manager said, “We are pleased to announce this extensive £4 million programme of improvements to replace Mountfield Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) with modern new infrastructure.

“The investment will include the installation of state-of-the-art treatment tanks, along with advanced electrical and mechanical systems to provide a robust wastewater treatment solution.

“The new infrastructure planned for Mountfield will support local development, deliver environmental improvements and ensure NI Water meets EU standards for many years to come.

“NI Water and our project team from RPS and Deane Lowry Jacopa (DLJ) would like to thank the public for their patience while we complete this essential improvement work.”