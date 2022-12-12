Movember: ‘Tache-tastic’ £4,434 raised by Mallaghan

A WELL-KNOWN Tyrone manufacturing firm has raised an impressive £4,434 for charity through its participation in Movember.

A total of 25 employees from Mallaghan, which makes airport ground support equipment, took on the task of growing a moustache in November to raise money for both Cancer Focus NI and leading men’s mental health charity, Movember.

The donations will assist in providing vital research and support to men’s physical and mental health projects.

Advertisement

Niall Mallaghan, director at Mallaghan, said, “I am thrilled that our first Mallaghan Movember was a huge success, going a long way to supporting critical research and charity initiatives for men’s mental health and cancer.”

Speaking of his Movember challenge, Mark Williamson, member of Mallaghan sales team, said, “We are very grateful to the generosity shown by everyone who donated to our fundraiser, raising crucial donations and awareness of Movember and Cancer Focus NI initiatives.

“Movember addresses critical issues relating to men’s health by collaborating with global experts, making a powerful impact to support issues facing men regarding mental health and suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at Mallaghan for getting involved in such a worthwhile cause and removing the stigma surrounding men’s mental and physical wellbeing.”

Both Movember and Cancer Focus NI are charities that are close to the hearts of Mallaghan employees and therefore donations will be shared evenly between the two.

For more information about these charities and their services, visit movember.com and cancerfocusni.org.