Much-loved musician Tony Mathers laid to rest

ONE of Omagh’s most respected musicians and characters was laid to rest last Monday

A notable figure in the community for many reasons, Tony Mathers was greatly admired for his impressive career in printing, his involvement in music and his convivial character.

Agd 97, Mr Mathers passed away on Thursday of last week in Springlawn nursing home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was well-known for having a natural talent for music and was accomplished in the clarinet and flute – playing diligently for over 70 years in St Eugene’s Brass Band.

Mike Reynolds, musical director of St Eugene’s band said his friend was an “admirable character.”

“Tony was a remarkable musician, band member, father and husband,” began Mr Reynolds.

“He was calm and kind-natured – and his attitude was always gentle.

“Tony always wanted people to enjoy life peacefully – and he did that through playing music in the band and through his kind words.

“He was an incredibly thoughtful man,” concluded Mr Reynolds.

In the eulogy at the Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, Fr Kevin O’Kane recounted the story of Mr Mathers’ life.

“Tony grew up alongside his siblings, attending school locally but always with an eye toward the occupation of his father,” said Fr O’Kane.

“He secured an apprenticeship at the age of 16 but soon the apprentice became the master.

“When his father died in 1967, Tony stepped up to running the printing premises on the Dublin road until his retirement from the profession in 1995 – over 50 years after he entered the printing business.

“The road of romance unfolded in whatever way it did and they [Tony and Rita] were married in this church on October 4, 1949 – and ‘number 6’ was their home through the decades.”

Describing Mr Mathers’ affable personality, Fr O’Kane continued, “Tony had a personality that endeared many passing people.

“He had a zest for life, an interest in people and a generous heart.”

After the Requiem Mass, Mr Mathers was laid to rest at Dublin road Cemetery.

He was the loving father of Irene, Anne, Barry, Mary, Joan and Una, and is predeceased by his wife Rita.