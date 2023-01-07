Much-needed’ cash injection for community transport organisation

A COMMUNITY transport organisation based in Tyrone has received a timely festive boost as part of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s (FODC) ‘cost-of-living’ initiatives.

Located in the Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh, Easilink will share £20,000 with Fermanagh Rural Transport.

It provides an accessible transport option to individuals and groups living in isolated rural areas, particularly older residents and those living with disabilities or health conditions.

Warmly welcoming the announcement, FODC chair, Barry McElduff, said, “It is important that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council provide this much-needed financial support to Easilink Community Transport to enable them to continue to provide vital services.

“Due to the rural nature of our district, the increases are notably felt as many people rely on transport to available of some basic services. I would encourage anyone who is eligible to avail of the transport services to ensure you can continue to attend your necessary medical appointments and activities.

“This is important to help to maintain a good level of health and wellbeing.”

Claire Russell, from Easilink, also spoke of her joy at the much-needed cash injection, and what it will mean for the local community.

She said, “We are delighted to receive this additional, much needed resource during what is a challenging time for individuals and organisations alike.

“This funding will allow Easilink to increase the delivery of front-line transport services; these services are a real lifeline for rural residents within the Omagh area, who rely on us to access day-to-day services and sustain their social connections.

“We would like to express our thanks to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for the ongoing support and assistance which they have given the community transport sector.”

Anyone wishing to avail of Easilink Community Transport by applying for membership should contact them on (028) 82248140.

l More information on the council’s ‘cost-of-living’ initiatives can be found on the council’s website.