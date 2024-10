FROM music, to handmade crafts and bouncy castles, a hospitality business outside Greencastle marked its tenth birthday in style – all while raising money for a brilliant cause.

Pat Larry’s Self Catering Cottage, located just outside Greencastle, was filled with hustle, bustle and laughter on Saturday as it held a very special family fun day to both celebrate its milestone anniversary, and raise as much money as possible for MS Society Omagh & District Group.

On the day, there were craft stalls featuring handmade goods and unique items by local artisans, fun and games for both kids and adults, and live music from local bands, showcasing talented performers from the area.

There were also refreshments for the whole family to enjoy, such as tea, coffee, traditional soda bread, pastries and buns.

Gemma McCaffrey, marketing executive at Explore Omagh and the Sperrins Region, congratulated Pat Larry’s on their decade of exceptional service.

She said, “For the past ten years, Pat Larry’s Self Catering Cottage has played a key role in our region’s tourism, offering visitors not just accommodation but a true taste of our warm hospitality and charm.

“Their dedication to quality and customer care has greatly enriched the area, and we are delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone with them.”

MS Society Omagh & District Group provide invaluable services and support to those affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Whether you have MS, or care about someone who does, you are welcome to join the group to connect with other people from the community and share experiences.

You shouldn’t have to face MS alone.

From information on local services to opportunities to meet others in the area and more, MS Society Omagh & District Group is part of a large network of MS Society groups across the UK.

For more information, including contact details, please visit www.mssociety.org.uk/support-and-community/local-support/local-groups/omagh-and-district-group