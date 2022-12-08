Natasha adding a splash of festive colour to Strabane

SHOPPERS in Strabane have been dazzled in recent weeks at the beautiful Christmas artwork which is gracing businesses all across town. The festive scenes are the work of one woman, Natasha O’Neill, who is doing her bit to add a little Christmas cheer coming up to the big day.

From santas to elves to snowmen and everything in-between, Natasha’s creations are helping create a special yuletide atmosphere during Advent.

Sion Mills native Natasha recently started her own artwork business, A Splash of Colour. She explained, “I’ve wanted to do art for a good few years now. It’s something I’ve always been very good at; I have an A-level in art and design from my time at Strabane Grammar. I could have gone on to do art at university, and I did have offers, but had to turn them down as I was unable to afford university. As time went on, I never really had the confidence to do anything with my qualification until recently, when I decided to bit the bullet.”

Natasha was working in Mitchells’ Meats and, one day when she was out sick, took the plunge.

“I was sitting at home with a dose of the flu and just decided while I was sitting there to put the feelers out, see if there would be a demand. Almost immediately, the response I received was overwhelming, absolutely unbelievable!”

Natasha’s paintings are currently gracing the likes of the Cherry Tree Café, Mitchell’s Meats and Strabane’s Alley Theatre. Going forward, she’s already planning for Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and Mother’s Day.