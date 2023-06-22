Native Americans travel thousands of miles to Tyrone

A GROUP of Native Americans from Minnesota and Stand Rock in North Dakota have been welcomed to West Tyrone as they take part in a ‘Water Walk’ protest against mining in the locality.

Around ten activists, who are veterans of environmental struggles in America and further afield, will spend three days walking from the source of the Owenreagh River to Lough Foyle in Derry.

They say that their walk will draw attention to the ‘threat of pollution to the whole Foyle system’ from a proposed goldmine in Greencastle.

The group have been invited to Ireland by the Save Our Sperrins (SOS) campaign group, which is vehemently opposed to Canadian company, Dalradian’s plans to build a goldmine in Greencastle, due to environmental concerns.

However, Dalradian has maintains that the mine will be subject to strict safety regulations, and will transform the economy of the area.

In 2021, then Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, ordered a public inquiry into the controversial proposal, but no date for this has yet been set.

The ‘Water Walk’ began on Tuesday morning, at Cregganconroe Court Cairn, between Creggan and Pomeroy, and will finish today (Thursday) in Derry.

The Native Americans will also be taking part in the Artitude Climate Festival this weekend. The Ikidowin Theatre Acting Ensemble will enact their performance piece ‘We Do It For The Water’ on Saturday at 5.30pm in Derry at the Play Trail Amphitheatre.

The connection between this group of Native Americans and the Save Our Sperrins anti-gold mining group began during their protests against the Standing Rock oil pipeline in 2016.

The pipeline was located just half a mile from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, and the people who lived there massively opposed it, stating that construction would ‘directly threaten’ ancient burial grounds and cultural sites of historic importance.

Many Native American protestors were arrested, and some claimed that they were attacked by authorities.

A number of celebrities and well-known public figures backed their campaign, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Hollywood stars, Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa and actress, Tyrone Woodley.

At the time, members of SOS reached out in solidarity to the people living in Standing Rock, and a line of communication began.

Speaking to the UH, Payton Counts, a member of the Ojibwe tribe who is taking part in the ‘Water Walk’, said that the group is delighted to be in Ireland to show their support to the Greencastle community.

Payton said, “We heard from organisations over here about how gold mining threatens the water.

“Our ‘Water Walks’ is ultimately a ceremony that highlights the sacredness of water.

“We can’t sustain life without it; water is our life giver, and if we destroy the water, then we ruin the earth. So, we are all in solidarity with one another. Even though we come from different communities, we are facing very similar struggles.”

Fidelma O’Kane, secretary of Save Our Sperrins, said that the connection between the people of Greencastle and the Native American people is ‘very strong’.

She explained, “The Native Americans have come all this way to walk the Foyle River, and they will sing and pray along the way. It’s a continuous movement, and wherever they finish at night, they will pick up the next day.”

Fidelma added, “In 2016, when the Standing Rock issue began, we sent over messages of solidarity with the Native American people.

“Since then, we’ve been in contact with one of the leaders of the protest, Chas Jewitt from the Sioux Lakota nation, who came and visited us in 2018.

“At the time she visited, she told us she felt like we were relatives because there was such a closeness.

“It’s just great to have them here, and the local community is very grateful for their support.”