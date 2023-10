FANS of all ages have been getting behind their gaelic footballing heroes as the neighbouring rural communities of Fintona and Drumragh get set to battle for the Tyrone Junior title at Healy Park on Sunday.

Both teams have progressed through tough matches to reach the decider. The Pearses are bidding for their first Junior championship success since 2004, while Drumragh have to glance all the way back to 1999 for their most recent triumph. No wonder, then, that the excitement is building towards the big game.

It’s the first of the major Tyrone football finals to be played in 2023, and brings with it the prize of promotion to Division Two and Intermediate ranks in 2024 for the winners of the Pat Darcy Cup.

A Green Day was held at All Saints’ Primary School in Tattysallagh for Drumragh. The club was formed in 1972 and has gone from strength-to-strength. Its base at Clanabogan is rated as one of the best in the county.

Fintona have a longer history, having won the Tyrone senior title in 1914 and 1937. Members of their team held a special ‘Meet and Greet’ with supporters in St Patrick’s Hall at the weekend.

It’s destined to be a closely-fought encounter, and there will, undoubtedly, be big celebrations, whether the Cup is brought home by the Pearses or Sarsfields come Sunday night.