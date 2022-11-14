Netball tournament to raise vital funds for Christmas meals

TWO local ladies will soon be ‘throwing’ a special netball tournament to help the Omagh Community Church fund Christmas Day dinners for the lonely, isolated and those in crisis in the community… And you are invited to play!

Organised by Siobhan Mullin and Orlagh Colton from Omagh Ladies Netball Club, the tournament, taking place at the end of the month, will feature both ladies and gents, and all levels of ability will be catered for.

To make the day even more memorable, two hampers and a voucher donated by Orlagh, of Sports Massage Therapy, will also be netted by lucky participants.

Siobhan and Orlagh have encouraged everyone interested to come along for the fun… and fundraising!

“We look forward to welcoming players both past and present for a fun-filled day of netball,” they said. “In joining us, you will be supporting a very good cause; providing Christmas dinners to our local community.

“And don’t worry – there is no requirement to register, as registration will take place on the day.”

Every single year, the Omagh Community Church provide the festive hot meals to members of the local community on December 25, to help bring food, fun and friendship to people in need.

If you, or anyone you know, would benefit from the dinners, please contact church pastor, Tim Shiels, on 07971362974.

Omagh Ladies Netball Club tournament in aid of Christmas dinners for the community will take place on Saturday, November 26, from 12 noon to 2pm at the Station Centre, Omagh. The suggested donation for players is £10, and for spectators, it is £2.

It will cost £1 to ‘guess the score’ on the day.

For more information, please contact Siobhan Mullin on 078 7321 6778, or pastor Tim Shiels on 07971362974. All netball players are welcome to attend.