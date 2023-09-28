New Castlederg High principal ‘honoured’ to lead the school

CASTLEDERG High School saw a change at the top over the summer break with the appointment of Sandra Cashel to the role of principal.

Speaking this week, Mrs Cashel said it remains “an immense honour” to lead the school that she has witnessed evolve so considerably, over the past 25 years.

“With the ongoing valued support of parents/carers and the wider community, we will continue to work together positively, ensuring Castlederg High School is a school of which we can all continue to be extremely proud,” she said.

A past pupil of Enniskillen Collegiate Grammar School, Mrs Cashel went on to gain a BA Hons in English at the University of Ulster and a Masters of Arts in Anglo-Irish Literature.

Her teaching career began in Castlederg High in 1998 as an English teacher and recalls fond memories of teaching not only A-level English, but supporting students with special educational needs on their journey.

Mrs Cashel’s career took her into special needs education, and she was appointed a Special Educational Needs co-ordinator which saw her successfully have in-class support introduced in schools.

An advocate of child protection, she was later appointed Designated Teacher for Child Protection at the school.

She was later appointed vice-principal, a role she held for eight years, after attaining a Master of Education in Leadership and Management through the Open University,

Mrs Cashel now says it’s down to the “considerable evolution” at the school that the institution now holds a strong reputation as a high-performing post-primary school which works tirelessly for the benefit of all children and constantly aims for excellence.

In closing, she says she is deeply appreciative of all the good wishes and support she has received from the Castlederg High School Community, her fellow parishioners in Derryvullen North Church of Ireland, Irvinestown and from friends and family.

She also paid tribute to out-going principal, Susan Wilson for her excellent leadership, guidance and support as she takes up her new role.