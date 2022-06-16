New children’s art at Strabane PSNI station

ARTWORK by Killen Primary School pupils is now a bright and colourful feature of daily life in Strabane Police Station.

Derry City and Strabane District Superintendent Clive Beatty explained how 15 new pieces of artwork which now adorn the station’s corridors ‘bring the community into the station’.

He says the artwork, featuring an array of scenes, depicts what community means to the students.

Superintendent Beatty explained, “Part of our effort to make the station more welcoming for the officers to work in is that we wanted to bring the community into the station in some way so that officers are constantly reminded of the service they provide to the community. We had our Schools Liaison Officer work with Killen Primary School to ask pupils to paint a picture of what the community means to them.”

Mrs Goan, principal of Killen PS, added, “Our children were delighted to be given the opportunity to participate in this project. As a small rural school we are very proud of our local community so this was a wonderful opportunity to allow others to see how our children view their local area. The children are delighted that their artwork is on display in Strabane Police Station.”