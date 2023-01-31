New Dungannon location for Day Clinical Centre

THE Day Clinical Centre has relocated to its new purpose-built location on E Floor at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon, the Southern Health Trust has revealed.

The trust says the aim of the Day Clinical Centre is to prevent unnecessary hospital patient admissions and a range of procedures are available including blood and iron transfusions, intravenous biologic treatments and venesections, in addition to a range of other treatments.

Louise Devlin, Head of Service for Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Diabetes and Endocrine Medicine and Unscheduled Care, said, “We’re delighted to be finally moved into our new purpose-built unit.

“The Day Clinical Centre can offer advanced care and treatment to people with different and complex conditions including MS, IBD (Inflammatory Bowel disease) and inflammatory arthritis.

“This new unit gives our patients comfortable and spacious surroundings while ensuring a safe and supportive environment.”

Charlotte-Anne Wells, Interim Assistant Director of Medicine for Acute Services, added, “Our Day Clinical Centre in South Tyrone Hospital has a team of dedicated staff led by Sister Sarah Hislop who are committed to ensuring a high standard of care to our service users and we are very proud of the team for their patience and flexibility during this refurbishment and relocation.

“This upgrade to the centre means that we have up-to-date facilities that will only enhance the treatment and experience of all our patients.”