THE family of a local patient who became one of the first to use the new sensory room at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has described the facility as a ‘godsend’.

To support adult learning disability patients, the Emergency Department at SWAH, Enniskillen, has opened a brand new sensory room.

One of the first people to avail of the new, experience-enhancing environment was Castlederg man, Patrick McDaid.

Commenting on how the sensory room has helped Patrick, the Derg man’s family said, “The sensory room was a godsend.

“Prior to moving to the room, Patrick was distressed by all the coming and goings in the department, and, in turn, that caused us distress.

“It was visible to see all his stress leave once he arrived in the sensory room.

“The room took us away from all the noise and commotion in the busy emergency department, and Patrick just relaxed immediately, and was able to have some of his tests completed more easily.”

At the opening of the sensory room, Emer Ferguson, acute liaison nurse learning disability at SWAH said, “We are delighted to welcome you all here today to celebrate the official opening of this wonderful new sensory room.

“We are aware that people with learning disabilities/autism often experience difficulties with processing sensory information that we may not even be aware of, such as lighting, sounds, smells and the environment, which can all contribute to sensory issues, stresses, anxiety and overwhelm.

“The Western Trust is committed to raising the profile of learning disabilities across all services, and, as part of that, this sensory space has been developed.”

Emer added, “Feedback from service users, families and staff has been incredibly positive, and this sensory room has created a soothing, calming environment, which has benefited patients with a learning disability, and assisted staff who are caring and treating them.”