New Irish language plans for Sion

Irish language provision in Sion Mills received a welcome boost this week, after a local group which offers classes received planning permission to expand their centre.

Pobal Mhuileann an tSiáin in Sion Mills, run by local gaelgoir Antaine Ó Fearghail, will now be adding to their current facility, creating a new space through a modular building at the rear of the site.

A timeframe for the beginning of the work has yet to be established.

Advertisement

Speaking this week, Antaine said, “Growing up in Strabane, I would have heard little or no Irish and this signals a huge boost in the development of the language in the greater Strabane area. Interest in the language generally is on the up as result of the promotional work by local groups Pobal Mhuileann an tSiáin, Conradh na Gaeilge, Gaelphobal, Naíscoil an tSrátha Bháin and Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

“It is the aim of Pobal Mhuileann a tSiáin to establish a Cultúrlann (Irish Language Centre) in Sion, which advances Irish medium education as a major development…This will enable us to offer more courses and allow planning for the future to commence.”

Antaine would like to acknowledge those who have supported this project down through the years, especially to the late Aidan McGrath for his encouragement and wisdom in kick-starting his Irish laguage linguistic journey. In addition, he would also like to thank the people of Sion, especially those living close to the current building for their respect and understanding.

Concluding, Antaine said, “We have always welcomed learners from Sion, Strabane and the greater Strabane area, regardless of religious, age, gender or ability.

“We turn no-one away, offering support for children in exams and parents alike.”