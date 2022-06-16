New look for one of Ireland’s oldest school buildings

ONE of Tyrone’s oldest school buildings has received over £500,000 to improve facilities for the pupils.

The investment has been allocated to cater for the growing student body of St Malachy’s PS, Glencull, which has tripled in the last ten years.

The money will go towards a new a kitchen, dining facilities and a multi-purpose sports hall.

The school hopes the work will be completed in time for its 190th anniversary celebrations next year.

Principal, Brian Gormley, said “This investment will provide us with a world class facility, which will be of use to St Malachy’s pupils as well as the wider community.”

The project sees the modernisation of one of the oldest national school buildings in Ireland.

A ‘ball wall’ adjoining to the football pitch is a feature of the investment which has been met with great enthusiasm amongst the pupils of St Malachy’s PS.

The student council said, “We are looking forward to having our say on what will be in our sports hall. The new ball wall is really going to help us with our skills in lots of different sports.”

As part of their wider strategy to continue providing top quality education in the area, the Department of Education have been central in the vital improvements to St Malachy’s PS.

The project has also been driven forward by the Building & Development Programme team in CCMS.

The excitement amongst the pupils of St Malachy’s for the contemporary update is translated by Primary 4 pupil, Sophie, who said, “Our new sports hall will be amazing, and we can’t wait to see what they will look like when they are finished”.

Principal, Mr Gormely, concluded, “This project allows our pupils to set their goals and targets high. We want our pupils to shoot for the moon, becuase even if you miss it you will land among the stars.”