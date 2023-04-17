New motoring club fuels passion for classic cars

Cars, like music, are great for stirring up nostalgia.

Whether it’s James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin, the legendary De Lorean that took Marty McFly Back to the Future, or Starsky’s eye-catching two-door Ford Gran Torino in Starsky and Hutch, classic cars will always hold a special place in our hearts when it comes to remembering our favourite childhood heroes, television shows and movies.

But classic cars aren’t just about famous motors that have graced the big screen.

There are ‘ordinary motors’ that our parents and grandparents used to have parked out on their driveways.

Think Ford Cortinas, Alfa Romeos, Morris Minors, the original Mini… to name but a few.

Ireland can boast many classic car clubs which provide a platform for motoring enthusiasts to enjoy their interest and introduce others to it.

One of the newest formed in Tyrone earlier this year and has already won an award.

Dungannon Classic Car and Vehicle Club will be officially launched in a few weeks’ time. However, it has been ‘motoring’ since January and already has 26 members, all of whom share the same passion for vintage motors.

Having recently taking the award for ‘Best Club Turnout’ at this years Eglington Classic Car Club’s Annual Vehicle Show in Derry, the Dungannon-based club will be officially launched on Sunday, May 14, coinciding with their regular Hooley at the Lough event.

“It all came about with a group of friends who enjoyed going for runs in the cars and attending shows,” explained Sean Patterson, who is the chairman of the club.

“We’ve all got a passion for classic cars so we thought, why not put a club together? It grew from that really.”

The group also includes press officer, Oliver Conlon, secretary and coordinator, Aidan Devlin, and treasurer, James Grimes.

“Between us, we have a wide range of classic cars on show,” said Oliver Conlon.

“From early 1960s Morris Minors, to late 1980s Ford Sierras, owners of all classic and vintage cars are very welcome to join the club.”

No strangers to the classic car and rally scene, Oliver is also a talented musician who has made a name for himself writing songs about his passion.

These include tracks such as ‘The Twincam Song’, ‘Port Bound and Loud’ and ‘Tarmac Destroyer’. Indeed, Oliver’s music is frequently heard in the background of many rallying videos and has racked up thousands of streams online.

The Dungannon Classic Car and Vehicle Club has many runs and events planned for this year and new members will be made very welcome.

You can find out more about the club on their Facebook page for membership, monthly meetings, car plates stickers and much more.