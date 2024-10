YOUNG students at Sacred Heart Primary School in Tattyreagh are now enjoying an exciting new playground, thanks to the dedication of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), which raised £3,000 to turn their dream into a reality.

The funds, gathered through various community events such as coffee mornings and ladies’ nights, have transformed the school’s outdoor space, enriching the playtime experience for junior pupils.

The new playground includes interactive features like music elements, an abacus and other fun activities designed to engage children while fostering learning through play.

Shauna Mullan, PTA chair, said, “We have been raising funds for years; there is always some kind of fundraiser going on.

“But the money we raised has always gone toward educational needs. This time we wanted to focus, not just on the kids’ educational needs, but also the importance of outside play, learning through sensory skills and stuff.

“Once we had enough in the pot, the playground was looking a bit empty, so we decided to fill it up so the kids can enjoy playing outside.”

Elaborating on the PTA’s decision to purchase a new playground for the younger kids, Shauna continued, “I think the kids will really benefit from the new playground – there’s music, an abacus and lots of other fun activities for the youngsters.

“They are learning without knowing they’re learning,” stated Shauna, before giving thanks to the generous parents of the school who continue to donate to the school.

“It’s nice to show the parents who are always showing up, who come to the coffee mornings and who always contribute to the fundraisers, the fruits of their efforts.

“We are just so grateful for all the parents who continue to donate because without them this just wouldn’t have happened.”

Shauna praised Sally’s Woodworks, Omagh, who built the personalised, tailored playground.

“They did a really fantastic job and the playground looks a lot more inviting now,” she said.

The plans don’t stop there, with the PTA now beginning to fundraise for an upgrade to the school’s big playground. Members also hope to bring a community garden into existence soon too.

“It’s just about getting around to doing everything,” Shauna added.