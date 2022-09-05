New principal ‘privileged’ to take the helm

“MY first year is one of excitement and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

These were the words of incoming principal at Holy Cross College, Ciaran Johnston, who is taking over the reins from the recently retired Clare Bradley.

Himself a bona fide Strabane man, Mr Johnston says that while he expects his inaugural year at the helm to be a challenge, he knows he has the support of the entire school community.

“I feel really passionately about teaching and about Holy Cross and I have seen the school grow since I’ve been here,” he remarked. “I joined Holy Cross from Our Lady of Mercy when the amalgamation happened as a teacher and I’ve worked my way up. I feel very fortunate to be in the position I’m in, teaching in the town which I grew up in.

“We have an excellent staff at Holy Cross and it’s up to us as staff to be the best that we can be, to help our pupils reach their full potential.”

He continued, “Of course, my first year as a principal will undoubtedly be a challenge, education usually is. That said, with the support of the staff… we’ll be the best that we can be. Not only will the staff play a part but the parents and guardians of our pupils also have a huge part to play. Supporting your local school is something about which I’m a huge advocate and I’m delighted to say that we have an extremely loyal parent base, so with that partnership of teacher and parent.

“I’m confident we’ll do our best for the students. It’s not all one way of course, the students also have their part to play, but I and my staff will give them the tools to succeed. They are the most important part of all this of course, without the pupils none of this would work.

Holy Cross has experienced much success in the past and it’s about building on that success.”

The new principal also paid tribute to the owner of the shoes he is stepping into, Clare Bradley.

“I must say that my predecessor and my former geography teacher in my early days as a pupil, Claire Bradley has been absolutely wonderful to me throughout my time here, her guidance has been invaluable and I would like to thank her sincerely for all her help,” he said.

“I’m teaching in the town where I grew up and that’s very special; my children now go to Holy Cross on the same site where I went to St Colman’s.

“It isn’t always possible to be able to go back and teach in your home town and I feel extremely fortunate and privileged that I’m able. I don’t, and never will, take my position at Holy Cross lightly and I am delighted to be leading Holy Cross into the next phase.”