New recycling initiative piloted at Gortin Glen

A NEW pilot initiative to protect the environment and enhance the visitor experience at popular outdoor locations was launched by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) as part of World Tourism Day.

The new recycling bins, which were designed and made by council staff at Killyvilly Depot, Enniskillen, are aimed at encouraging better recycling and reducing litter in our parks and open spaces.

They will initially be installed at Gortin Glen Forest Park under the pilot initiative to make it easier for visitors to recycle items such as drinks cans and plastic bottles ‘on the go’.

Advertisement

FODC chair, Barry McElduff, said, “The Sperrins, within the Fermanagh and Omagh district, is renowned for its spectacular natural landscapes which are popular with locals and visitors alike.

“We want these areas to be clean and litter free to protect the environment and to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone who visits them.

“The council is committed to playing its part in the fight against climate change and sustainable development. It has jointly funded and developed a draft Visitor Experience Development Plan for the district, in partnership with Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland, to ensure that tourism is sustainable and regenerative so that it benefits local communities, businesses and the environment.

“The new recycling bins at Gortin Glen Forest Park will ensure valuable recyclable materials are retained, while reducing litter or waste sent to landfill and improving the local environment and overall visitor experience.

“I would encourage everyone to play their part in keeping all of our outdoor spaces throughout the district clean and litter-free by reusing and recycling wherever possible and disposing of rubbish in bins provided.

“Either that or bring it home and leave no trace whatsoever.”

The new recycling bins at Gortin Glen Forest Park have been installed at two locations within the popular beauty spot.