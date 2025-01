A NEW regeneration vision for Newtownstewart has been formally launched at the town’s 2000 Centre.

The ‘Newtownstewart Town Centre Regeneration Framework’ document identifies a number of indicative actions for the next five to ten years with the aim of enhancing the economic, social and environmental well-being of the town.

The launch of the final draft of the document follows a detailed research and analysis period by council that included engagement with local stakeholders and government agencies to identify challenges and opportunities for the health and vitality of the town centre.

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy welcomed the formal publication of the document and encouraged the public to read it and play their part in the regeneration of the town.

“I am delighted for the people of Newtownstewart that the blueprint for the town’s growth and regeneration in the short, medium and long term has been completed,” he said.

“There is significant work ahead to make this exciting vision for the town centre a reality, but crucially we now have a framework that will allow all the stakeholders to work together to allow Newtownstewart to fulfil its potential in the years ahead.”

The Framework document covers a wide range of themes including traffic management, parking, pedestrian/cycle infrastructure and connectivity, streetscape/public realm, built heritage, green infrastructure, business development and tourism.

Regeneration Project officer at council, Maura Fitzpatrick added, “It is through this exercise that the framework defines the strategic regeneration vision for Newtownstewart, together with a series of indicative actions over the short, medium and long term that will help deliver change and improve the issues currently affecting the town centre.”

The Newtownstewart Town Centre Framework is available online at www.derrystrabane.com/newtownstewart for further information or questions about the framework call 028 71 253 253 or email regeneration@derrystrabane.com

Thomas Graham, Charlie Hamilton and Susan Doherty.

