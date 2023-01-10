New year, new me? – 6 Tyrone people cast their eye toward 2023

Emer Maguire

Emer Maguire is something of a polymath. The Tyrone woman is a presenter, event MC, TED Talk keynote speaker, science communicator and – as anyone who has ever seen Emer live or listened to her album knows – a hilarious musical comedian.

In 2022, Emer took her already glittering reputation and slapped a few more sparkles on it, putting on a host of sell-out shows all over Ireland, and releasing her new album, ‘Rock Bottom has a Trapdoor’. We spoke with Emer to find out how she plans on carrying the into 2023.

She said, “Well, the start of 2022 was far from ideal for me – I spent quite a bit of time in hospital, then a substantial in recovery after that.”

But as soon as Emer had regained her health and replenished her energy reserves, she got back to doing what she does – and loves – best. “By February, I was back on stage, and had a kind of homecoming gig in Strabane. It was great!

“In 2023, I am going to continue my tour ‘Up to High Doh’, and by the end of the year I hope to do an extensive tour of a new show which, hopefully by that stage, I will have written!”

JP McCauley

Johnny Cash is one of Ireland’s all-time favourite musicians. His timeless songs, gravelly voice, and honest disposition continues to captivate people from every strata of our society.

And, while ‘The Man in Black’ is no longer with us, his essence survives in the heart and soul of a certain fella from Strabane.

“It was great to get back to live shows last year,” said JP McCauley, when we spoke with him last week.

“It was a slow start because Covid-19 outbreaks were still quite common, but things got back to something resembling normal about halfway through the year.”

2023 will mark 60 years since Johnny Cash first toured in Ireland. To commemorate this musical landmark, JP and his band have big plans.

“Johnny kicked off that tour in a place called the Granada Ballroom, and just around the corner from that legendary venue is where we will start our commemorative tour.”

Keep a keen eye out for JP’s tour dates, which include, among many others, a gig in Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre on Friday, March 10.

Jude Gallagher

One man who hit new heights this year was Newtownstewart featherweight, Jude Gallagher.

The pride of Newtown’ took home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games back in July after executing a flawless campaign, which included the first round stoppage of hometown favourite, Niall Farrell.

“I went to Birmingham to get the gold and that is what I came home with.

“The homecoming was something else. The whole town turned out, plus some! It was up there with the best days of my life.

“I still have not managed to thank everyone who turned out – but I’m trying my best.”

Jude said the year ahead is oriented by one thing; securing his place at Paris ‘24.

“The elites (Irish senior boxing championships) are coming up at the end of January, so I am looking forward to that. Then, later in the year, there are a few tournaments that provide an avenue for Olympic qualification. I feel like I found my feet last year. Now it is about building on the momentum I have gathered.”

Graham McCormick

Since undergoing a kidney transplant ten years ago, Graham McCormick has pushed himself to the extremes of human endurance in order to raise money for, and awareness around, organ donation.

On two separate occasions, Graham conquered huge feats. First he completed a 30-mile run, and later in the year he successfully took on a 35-miler. But, while last year was marked by acts of personal strength, Graham wants to make 2023 one in which he refocuses on promoting and supporting organ donation.

“This year, if I get the ‘okay’ from my consultant, I am going to do an 800km endurance event in Spain, known as the Camino de Santiago. But after that, I intend on doing something to raise awareness around organ donation, and also to raise funds for research.

My brother Nigel has now undergone two unsuccessful transplants, and it unlikely that he will be offered another.

“I want to continue helping to fund research that might lead to a medical advancement that can help Nigel and other people in a similar position.”

Aidan Carberry

2022 was remarkable year for Galbally Pearses GAC. After clinching a Tyrone Intermediate Championship, they went on to rip the Holy Grail from the hands of Corduff, defeating them 1-9 to 0-5 in the Ulster Intermediate Final at the Athletic Grounds just before the turn of the New Year.

Their anchor throughout the campaign was club captain, Aidan Carberry.

“What happened last year was a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing. It is what every footballer dreams of. There was a lot of pressure being put on us this year – both from within and outside the changing room – so it was very satisfying to do it for ourselves, the club and the community.”

But football does not stand still, and Carberry knows that there it is dangerous to spend too long admiring the fruits of your labour.

“This season we will be up against the big boys in division one. We want to be competitive, prove that we belong there, and establish ourselves as a grade one side. Personally, I am the other side of 30 now and I want to apply myself, stay injury-free, and be of service to the club for as long as I can. Bring on 2023.”

Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell, nicknamed ‘The Clonoe Cyclone’, is one of the best dart throwers to ever emerge from the Red Hand County.

Mansell has been mixing with the world’s best players for over a decade. However, last year, a career-threatening injury meant a shaky start to 2022 for the east Tyrone man, but one that he nevertheless managed to overcome.

“I had an operation on my hand towards the end of 2021 and it meant that I had very little practice before ‘Q School’,” explained Mansell, when we spoke with him last week.

‘Q School’ – or PDC Qualifying School – is an important event in the world of darts where amateur and pros alike compete to qualify for a spot on the professional tour, earning themselves a chance to win some of the sport’s top prizes.

“Despite the injury, I managed to get on the tour.”

Mansell got off to a slow start, but started to hit form about halfway through the year.

“I finished in the last 16 of a few European tournaments on the trot,” said Mansell.