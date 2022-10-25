Newmills celebrates presentation of prestigious Queen’s Award

An innovative community group from Tyrone which is helping to shine a light on the importance of protecting our local environment and improving mental health, has received the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

Members of Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club were joined by councillors and dignitaries when the prestigious award was officially presented by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott OBE.

The club which was recognised for their volunteer-led work in developing and maintaining the Newmills Community Garden, cuts across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, community, arts, and heritage.

Also in attendance at the celebration were the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Frances Nolan MBE, the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton, and the NI Representative for the QAVS Sandra Adair MBE.

There were several special guests, including representatives from many of the funding bodies that have made the development of the Community Garden and local area possible, local businesses, churches, local groups and organisations, artists, as well as many members of the Newmills and wider communities who have, over the past six or so years contributed to the development and enhancement of the community garden for everyone to enjoy.

Pupils from Newmills Primary School treated the guests to a rendition of ‘Every Blade of Grass’, whilst local community member Drew Robinson BEM gave a talk on the origins of the community garden as part of the work of the Newmills and District V.C. Group.

Rev Henry Blair led the assembled in a prayer and reading and children’s activities and refreshments were put on after the event for everyone to enjoy.

Andy Griggs from the Gardening Club spoke of the delight that the group and local community felt in being nominated for and receiving the prestigious award.

“This is a wonderful achievement not only for the Gardening Club but for all the local community who have contributed to the setting up, development and maintenance of the Community Garden, or who have helped at planting and clean up days, at litter picks, who have attended one of our many events and workshops run by the group or have contributed in some other way.

“The award this year is made especially poignant and significant coming as it does, just two months after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 after 70 years of dedicated public service.

“This award today therefore takes on an extra level of meaning and value for us all.”

Andy detailed the work of the group and the many activities and events that have been run as part of their work.

He also made a special point of thanking and recognising the amazing young people of the village who have worked tirelessly in recent years to help develop the area and set up a fantastic outdoor classroom in the grounds of Newmills Primary School.