Niall cycles Ireland to recycle

By Jarlath Cowan

COOKSTOWN native Niall Quinn has been on quite the adventure recently, cycling through the West Coast of Ireland promoting zero waste in association with Zero Waste Alliance Ireland.

Niall, who currently resides in Belfast, started his journey in Derry City, making his way through Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Clare meeting with local business owners along the way who work towards a more sustainable, eco-friendly future.

“Every county and shop had its own unique spirit and group of legends. Seeing what the Zero Waste Hub North West is doing in Derry City was amazing. I left with such confidence for the rest of the journey,” said the 26-year-old.

“Spencer Road is the home of four circular economy projects, and the hub is supporting the development of several more. One of the many projects includes The Cloth Nappy Library – started by a woman called Caroline, who in one year has diverted 10,000 nappies from landfill. Another is Life Cycles, who rescue bikes from landfill and offer training in repairing them.

“Another highlight was in County Clare, in a small town called Ennistymon, where it felt like the whole community were doing their bit. The Aloe Tree (refill and health food), The Cheese Press (cafe and local produce) and Alfies (vintage and thrift clothing) were only a few of this town’s thriving independent businesses, who are working in harmony with the world and with each other.”

Niall was inspired to pursue his journey after working in Aotearoa/New Zealand for a year for a recycling centre known as ‘Wastebusters’, where individuals worked together towards a collective goal of reducing, reusing and recycling waste, educating the community, and looking after each other and their surroundings for a better future.

“I especially admired the Maori values that tell us to be protectors and guardians of the land we inhabit. This experience taught me to see nature in a new light, to be respectful, only take what I need, and inspired my own choices and changes,” he said. “Along with this, I was surrounded by quite outdoorsy people in New Zealand, with lots of encouragement to explore, be active, be calm, and see things from different perspectives. After doing this abroad, I was eager to experience Ireland again and know what was being done in the sustainability world here.”

He continued, “When I approached ZWAI, I pitched that I was going on this cycle tour to explore Ireland, and wanted to do this low waste – shopping consciously, plastic free, supporting local business and suppliers down the coast. It just so happened that me reaching out lined up perfectly with them wanting to build an online directory and start a conversation between stores who promoted this lifestyle and their ethos.”

There were plenty of highs and lows on his adventure.

“I was cycling in the worst storm I’d experienced on a bike; wind knocking me sideways, drenched by the rain, and I got a flat tyre of course. I was on my way to accommodation, pushing the bike to somewhere I could shelter from the wind, and a kind woman stopped in her car and invited me to her house to change the tyre. I was given a homemade scone, tea, fireplace and a lift to my accommodation. Selfless acts of kindness throughout the trip like that really made it.”

Niall – who is also a talented musician with a passion for drumming – says small changes can make a big difference.

“Consider your choices, the impact you have, and experience your country. Just seeing what’s going on down the road from you can change your view on life if you let it. There are a lot of kind people around doing extraordinary things to make the world easier to live in.”

He added, “The festive holiday season is a great place to start – check out @maintainable_sustainable on Instagram who has created ‘The Irish Eco Christmas Guide’ of over 300 Irish businesses you can support this season, while also getting your shopping sorted.”

Niall said he would like thank his mother and father for their support, Tim at Big Loop Bikes – a social enterprise initiative that is a part of The Turn Around Project who provide transitional training and employment to people before and after they complete prison or community service sentences, the staff at Cookstown Halfords and his friends in New Zealand and Australia who encouraged him and awakened him to the possibilities that come from just having a bike and a positive attitude.