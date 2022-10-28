No objections to compulsory purchase of Riverine land

THE Donegal phase of the Riverine Project is to go ahead unimpeded after no objections were lodged against the purchase of lands.

Donegal County Council has begun buying by compulsory purchase order sites close to the River Foyle which will developed as part of the multi-million pound project.

Seven stretches of land are being bought, including a sports field previously used by Lifford Celtic Football Club. The others include four roadways and a section of riverside land occupied by Ainsford Ltd/Daniel Barrett.

An unregistered piece of agricultural land occupied by Charles and Anna Dooher is also being bought by compulsory purchase.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said that no objections have been received to the buying up of lands and that construction on the Riverine should begin early next year.

“No objections to the compulsory purchase orders have been received. The construction start date will be early 2023,” they said.

After more than a decade of setbacks, €9 million was ringfenced for the Riverine scheme last year.

It will link Lifford with Strabane via a new bridge and community park.

An invitation was recently issued to contractors interested in carrying out the work. Five contractors will be shortlisted before a final appointment is announced.

The successful applicant will be tasked with building a community facility, a multi-functional outdoor space and external stage area.

Play areas, walkways and cycleways are also to be developed, as is a car park with 74 spaces and provisions for cycle parking.

A new spectator stand to accommodate 123 people will also form part of the overall project.

The contractor will also be responsible for the provision of a new electricity substation and wastewater pumping station.

Construction on the Donegal phase of the scheme is expected to last 12 months. It has yet to be confirmed when work on the Strabane element will commence.

By Conor Sharkey