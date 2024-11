A SPRAWLING forest of hundreds of Christmas trees, lit up with colourful, sparkling lights and cheerful baubles greeted hundreds of festive-loving folk who made the journey to an Omagh man’s home – all in the name of charity.

Every year, Noel C Moore – a Christmas-loving teacher from Castlederg High School teacher – transforms his home in Omagh into an awe-inspiring Christmas wonderland, filling every room with scores of Christmas trees to raise funds for different causes.

This year, was his greatest effort to date; decorating a tree-mendous 180 Christmas trees, from small 1.5-foot ornaments to towering eight-foot pines, in aid of the Kenya Appeal Charity and Macmillan Cancer Care.

There were trees in the bedrooms, trees in the hall, trees in the reception rooms, kitchen… and even in the bathroom – personally-decorated by Noel, with a little help from family and friends.

All of the trees are for sale with prices varying due to height and the number of ornaments., with all the proceeds going towards the two charities.

“I have been decorating my home since early October and I still have more trees to decorates,” Noel reflected. “In our house we have always loved Christmas and I have decorated the house before with Christmas trees, but never to the scale I am doing this year.”

He added, “This year the money is going to two charities, half the money will got to my Kenya Appeal and will go directly to fund the Bustani Primary School in Kenyta and the other half will go to Macmillan Cancer Care which are both charities very close to my heart.”

Noel has visited Kenya a number of times and since first visiting the Bustani Primary School in 2002 he has raised enough money to erect their school building.

And in honour of his late father, Noel decided to give half the money raised through donations and the sale of the beautiful trees to Macmillan Cancer Care.