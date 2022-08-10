NOW Group members are jumping with joy

Local Now Group members. Claire McNulty, Padraig Quinn, Claire McStay, Colin Maybanks, Christine Porter and Niall McCaul collected their certificates for the Let's Get Fit NOW Course at Source Gym Omagh.JMG1
NOW Group – a social enterprise who work with adults with learning difficulties and autism living in Tyrone – have just jumped, lifted and ran their way through a six week health and wellbeing programme.
The participants who took part in the programme told the Tyrone Herald that the six weeks they spent at Source gym in Omagh has left them feeling healthier, fitter and happier than before.
This programme, which was branded ‘NOW We Move’, is typical of the sort of initiatives run by NOW group, all of which, in some manner, aim to increase the participants self-reliance, independence, confidence and self-esteem.
Advertisement
Aisling O’Doherty, the community development manager with Omagh’s NOW Group, explained the thinking behind getting the NOW Group members involved in the programme.
“The aim of the ‘NOW We Move’ programme was to use a structured series of workshops to help the participants develop their general independence, and, more specifically, to help them become comfortable and confident enough to use the gym,” said Aisling.
From watching the final session and listening the participants afterwards, it is clear that the project has borne fruit. Everyone seems to have gained knowledge about the importance of health and nutrition.
“We have interwoven physical exercise and healthy eating in the programme. We’ve been getting everyone involved in new activities including different kinds of physical activity, shopping and cooking,” said Aisling.
And, as with any NOW Group programme, by its very nature, it helps participants improve their social skills.
“We undertook this programme, after hearing from participants and their parents, that there was a desire for it.
“They said that the pandemic gave rise to some bad habits, so they wanted us to step in and try help them out,” Aisling explained.
Advertisement
This, too, is the NOW Group way of doing things. In deciding what programmes to invest in, they take the wishes of their participants seriously and develop strategies to meet their needs. So it should be no wonder that the feedback from those participants has been so overwhelmingly positive.
The pilot has been a remarkable success with participants expressing how they have enjoyed it all especially getting the opportunity to go along to Source Gym and feel a part of their community. Hopefully, now, the programme – or one similar – can be extended.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.