NOW that’s what I call Christmas…

HAPPY heads were adorned by Christmas crowns and reindeer antlers when one of Tyrone’s most innovative and important social enterprises recently celebrated their first ever Christmas party.
Omagh’s NOW Group – an award-winning organisation who work alongside young adults with autism and learning difficulties – held a dazzling day of festive fun for all their participants, and the halls were decked with laughter, and cheer.
A tree decorated expertly with baubles and topped with a sparkling star was erected in NOW Group’s Market Street Hub, and a slap-up spread was laid out for the enjoyment of staff and participants alike.
NOW Group Omagh said that the milestone event was a ‘heartwarming success’, before expressing thanks to both Peter McBride of Bride’s Spar and Oliver Kerr of Origin Fresh for their generosity and support.
