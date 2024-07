A DROMORE man living in Australia is pushing his physical and mental limits to raise funds for local charity, Spirit of Paul McGirr.

Odhran Rafferty, aged 25, is gearing up for a trip to Zambia with the charity in March next year, and he aims to generate as much support as possible for its vital work.

The Spirit of Paul McGirr, established in 2007 in memory of the Dromore footballer who tragically died during a GAA match, works with the community of Chainda in Lusaka, Zambia.

The charity’s current project focuses on building a secondary school to provide educational opportunities for local children.

Speaking with the UH, Odhran shared his motivation for volunteering.

“I always wanted to go to Zambia to help out with the Spirit of Paul McGirr ever since seeing the work they have done when my sister went out,” he said.

“With my commitments to playing GAA, I never had the time to step out and volunteer as much as I perhaps would have liked to.

“But now, having lived in Australia for a year, I have time to do everything I can to raise funds for this great cause.”

Odhran explained the personal significance of the charity.

“Spirit of Paul McGirr is a close charity to home as Paul was a GAA player for my local club,” he said. “The charity itself has done great work in Lusaka, Zambia, by building schools and facilities for the less fortunate in that area, providing education and a better upbringing for the community.”

CHALLENGE

The challenges Odhran is undertaking are formidable.

The first is the ‘4x4x48 challenge’, which involves running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight.

Odhran will participate in marathons, ultra-marathons, and the Camino pilgrim route in Spain.

“I would love it if people would consider donating so I can help as many people in the Chainda community as I possibly can,” he added.

“All donations will make a difference, big or small.”

Odhran’s first challenge will begin at 4pm on Friday, July 5, with the final run scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at 12 noon.

To donate, search ‘Odhran raising for Lusaka’ on GoFundMe and keep up to date with Odhran’s fundraising efforts on his Facebook page.