OLDER residents in the Omagh area have fully embraced a packed itinerary of events this October as Positive Ageing Month progresses across the district, with promises of more engaging and interesting activities to come.

Recently, around 30 older people, along with some of their nearest and dearest, converged in the Omagh Library to put their brains to the test in an age-friendly table quiz.

Quizmaster Kenny compiled a great mix of questions, with a few challenges thrown in along the way for the egg-heads in attendance.

Speaking after the event, Allison Forbes from South West Age Partnership (SWAP) said, “We organised this quiz as part of our ever-expanding Positive Ageing Month campaign. Alongside the serious topics, we also wanted something fun, light, and entertaining.

“It was great to see that many came on their own and just joined in with a table, which is a fantastic way to meet people – no pressure, just fun.”

The quiz is just one of many exciting activities on the agenda this Positive Ageing Month.

Older people can head to the Omagh Leisure Complex as soon as tonight (Thursday) for a ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s disco from 7.30-9pm.

If busting moves isn’t your thing, you can instead enjoy the chance to brush up on your mathematical skills with a ‘Multiply Programme’ at Omagh Library next Monday anytime between 11am-4pm. This government programme aims to help transform the lives of adults who struggle with basic numeracy.

Other activities to look out for include the ‘Give it a Go’ exercise taster session in Strathroy Community Centre next Wednesday from 11am-12.30pm, along with a local democracy event in Townhall Enniskillen on Monday, October 28.

This will be an opportunity for older people to ask questions of their local representatives on the issues that affect them most.

l Details of the remaining activities and events for Positive Ageing Month are available on the council’s website, or by contacting Allison Forbes at 07955787456 for a copy of the booklet.