Olympic taster session offers fun and fitness for over 65s

OLYMPIC viewing numbers took a serious hit last Tuesday afternoon, as dozens – and I mean dozens – of local over-65s descended on Dromore Sports Complex… And so did I.

We were there for something organised by Dromore and Trillick GP surgery and Ederney GP surgery which was advertised as an ‘Over-65 Olympic Taster Session’ – which I thought an ingeniously vague piece of imagination-provoking branding.

“What lies in store?” I wondered as I pulled up into the car park, scenes of pommel horse-riding pensioners flashing before my eyes.

On arrival, it seemed that I was not alone in my ignorance; few seemed to understand exactly what they were in for, but all appeared in good spirits.

Before heading down the stairwell to the sports hall, one lady boldly – and, to her credit, correctly – predicted that tea and biscuits would play some part in whatever was about to go down.

“I’m part of a social club in Trillick, so I have been to loads of these things,” she explained.

“If one thing is for certain, there is always tea and biscuits.”

Below in the hall, people over the age of 65 from across the county – and beyond – had gathered.

Providing some clarity on the afternoon’s events was a microphone-wielding Alison Forbes, manager of South West Age Partnership.

“You are all very welcome. Most of you probably haven’t got a clue what’s happening, but that’s okay… I don’t either,” she announced, before explaining exactly what was happening.

“Fusion Fitness have set up a circuit station for you to try. There will be a big game of bocce on the go.

“And the boys from Blue Green Yonder will be allowing everyone to try their hand at archery.”

And with that said, the craic commenced – and I got chatting to Philomena Begley’s sister.

“”I’m from Pomeroy originally but I’ve lived in Ederney for a long time,” began Angela McGrath.

“I am down with Murphy’s – we’re a social group based on Main Street, Ederney. We are always doing different stuff, most of which are about keeping active and staying social.

“When I was younger, I played full back for Pomeroy’s camogie team, and I have never lay down since,” laughed Angela.

I then took myself over to the roaring, screaming, semi-hysterical bocca game, where two long lines of pensioners sat facing each other like waves of warriors ready to advance.

I spoke with one of the less war-like ones.

“I am Rita McLaughlin and I am down from Trillick with about 15 others,” said the lady I parked myself beside.

“We are very sociable people, you see. I know the Trillick and Dromore footballers don’t get on the best, but we don’t care. We’ll leave the rivalary to them,” she laughed.

Rita said she is hardly ever in the house, owing to the lively social landscape that abounds in Trillick.

“Walking club on Monday, Trillick Leisure Centre on Wednesday, yoga another day, the senior citizen clubs another. It never stops.

“We are all heading away to Letterkenny for a couple of nights this weekend,” said Rita, her pals nodding away behind her.

“There’ll be walking, eating, dancing, and maybe a few refreshments,” she laughed.

I then moseyed on, and was quickly peer-pressured into giving one of the circuits a go.

You had to lift two kettlebells, step over a low hurdle, tip-toe across a balance beam, drop the weights, do eight walls balls (light sweat was broke), pick up up the weights and walk to the next station, ten squats, weights back up, then carry them across the finish line.

“And the winner is… Anne,” announced the timekeeper, much to Anne’s borderline-gloating delight.

It was a great day that managed to successfully combine fun and physical activity, which is not always a handy job.

For those in better shape, the circuits allowed them to push themselves.

For those not quite as nimble, there were chair-based activities going on upstairs.

It was a perfect blend of competition, challenge and a bit of craic.

And here, who knows, if they introduce bocce at the next Olympics, maybe I’ll be doing a story of some local lady’s unlikely journey to Los Angeles 2028.