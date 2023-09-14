Omagh Baptist Church celebrates 70th anniversary

CELEBRATIONS are ongoing as Omagh Baptist Church celebrates its 70th anniversary.

There have been practicing Baptists in Tyrone’s county town for over 200 years, but it wasn’t until 1953 that the church on the Deverney Road was built.

To celebrate this anniversary, its congregation gathered together to hear stories and lectures on the history of the Omagh Baptist community, and how members were integral to the funding and building of the church 70 years ago.

Church elder, Ian Patterson, said that the congregation is thriving and is looking forward to the next 70 years.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the opening of the church on the Deverney Road in Omagh,” he stated.

“The history of the Baptist community in Omagh dates back over 200 years so as part of our celebrations, we had a very entertaining night in which we took a look back through the history of not just the church, but also of the Omagh Baptist community.”