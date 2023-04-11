Omagh caretaker’s generous donation celebrating his 60th birthday

A LONG-serving Omagh school caretaker has marked his 60th birthday by raising more than £2,000 for a specialist facility in the grounds of Altnagelvin Hospital.
James Anderson, familiar to many through his role at Omagh County Primary School, received £2,365 in lieu of gifts for his milestone birthday.
The Omagh man made the donation to acknowledge the care he received as a patient at Spruce House, the North West Centre for Neurological Rehabilitation at Altnalgelvin, Derry.
Mr Anderson made the presentation to Lesley Kelly, ward manager, and Therese Brown, chair of Friends of Spruce, and staff from Spruce House, who wished to pass on their gratitude to James and all his family and friends for their kindness and generosity.
The money will go towards the patient comforts fund.
