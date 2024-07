THERE was a bittersweet taste in the air of this year’s end of year celebrations at Omagh CBS as the local school celebrated the successes of the past year – and bid a fond farewell to two of its longest-serving staff members.

Taking place at Hennessy’s Main Street, the event marked the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to two beloved staffers, Hugh Byrne and Denise Browne, who have retired after a combined service of 53 years – 29 and 24 years respectively.

Indeed, art teacher, Mrs Browne, has spent more than three decades sharing her expertise and knowledge with students in both St Patrick’s High School, Keady, and Omagh CBS.

Exceptionally organised and efficient, Denise will be greatly missed by staff and students of the school.

Everyone at Omagh CBS wishes Denise a long and happy retirement, and they hope she now has the time to utilise her talents for her own enjoyment and fulfilment.

Meanwhile, the extremely popular Head of Spanish, Mr Byrne is bowing out after 52 years in education!

Mr Byrne spent seven years as a pupil of Omagh CBS – and returned for 29 as a teacher, having previously spent time teaching in Spain.

The sheer number of students choosing Spanish at GCSE and A-Level is testimony of the pupils fondness for Mr Byrne.

A keen golfer and a man who enjoys travelling, retirement should provide lots of exciting opportunities for Hugh and his family.

Omagh CBS and its pupils are extremely grateful to Hugh and Denise for their friendship, professionalism and dedication to their roles.

Both will be greatly missed.