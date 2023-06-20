Omagh celebrates refugee week

THIS week events have been held throughout to celebrate the valuable contribution that refugees have made to the Fermanagh and Omagh District.

In the last few years, a number of newcomers and refugees have come to make Omagh and the surrounding areas their homes. Omagh is home to a vibrant Syrian community and a number of Ukrainian people have been living in the local area since the war broke out last year.

The group that has helped to facilitate all these events is and is a support provider for local newcomers and refugees in Omagh is Empowering Refugee and Newcomer Organisations (ERANO).

The founder of the group Mary Lafferty spoke at a launch event held in the Community House on Monday (June 19) on the importance that refugees feel welcomed into the North and that this year it was more important than ever due to the UK government’s new law which allows them to send people seeking asylum to camps in Rwanda.

Mary said, “It is more important than ever to ensure that refugees feel supported and welcome in our community. Especially with the UK Governments hostile immigration laws. It is important to remember the amazing positive impact that refugees and immigrants have made to this country’s culture.

“Refugees have incredible stories and journeys that local people can hear this week during our events. Many people have sacrificed an incredible amount to live hear. We must make them feel welcome to live here. This year more than ever especially due to the UK Government introducing their law which allows them to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.”

The launch event was attended by members of the local religious community and local school children who donated artwork that will be on display in the ERANO offices.

Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone Robert Scott also spoke at the event and praised the work ERANO does and also spoke of how immigration has shaped modern day Northern Ireland.

Mr Scott said, “Immigration has shaped moderm day Northern Ireland my own family settled here from Scotland and my wife is French. Immigration has had a hugely positive impact on the UK and we must ensure that we do our part in taking in refugees.

“Newcomers to the British Isles have enriched our culture massively bringing their food and music and dance with them. The UK is a better place today because of our fantastic history of immigration.”

Mr Scott added, “If I was an immigrant or a refugee I know that if I came to Omagh’s Community House and spoke with anyone who works here I would be looked after and made to feel welcome to Omagh.”