OMAGH Community Church marked its tenth annual Christmas dinner with a turnout that eclipsed previous years.

Situated on High Street, this annual event has become a traditional expression of community solidarity, especially in challenging times.

The church was filled to its maximum capacity when over 100 individuals came together on Christmas Day, not just for a meal, but for an experience that embodies the essence of the festive season. The installation of a new lift at the church also meant that wheelchair users could attend in person for the first time.

Marianne Marechaux, one of the organisers of the event, told the UH, “It was a brilliant, lovely, and warm day full of festive cheer.

“We had around 67 people for seated dinners and nearly 40 deliveries. This year was the most amount of seated dinners we have ever done.”

Marechaux also highlighted the collective effort behind the event’s success, praising the dedication of the numerous volunteers who lent their time and energy.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers who worked so hard on Christmas Day,” she said.

“Without the fantastic continued support of the people of Omagh, we would not be able to feed as many people in need as we do.”