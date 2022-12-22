Omagh Community Church offering free festive meals

Omagh Community Church will host its ninth annual free Christmas dinner for members of the local community who are either feeling alone or in need over the festive period.

This is the first time in several years that the church will be able to provide Christmas dinners in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, church members went door-to-door delivering Christmas meals to those in need.

The festive dinners are completely free and are paid for through donations from generous supporters and volunteers. This year, the church has been inundated with people looking to give up their time to help out and, amazingly, there are no spaces left for volunteers.

Advertisement

Due to the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis, the local church says there is a demand for places at the dinner that they have never experienced in previous years. Reservations are being taken up fast.

However, the church has said that they will provide meals for anyone who needs them on Christmas day and that no one will be turned away.

Pastor of Omagh Community Church, Tim Shiels, said that he was always “amazed” by the generosity and willingness of the people of Omagh to help others, especially at Christmas time.

“We are so pleased with the generosity of the people of Omagh. They are always so generous and even more so at this time of year.

“2022 has been a hard year for a lot of people and we have already, unfortunately, run out of delivery dinners. There is, however, still room for people to book a place and join us at our Christmas dinner.

“If someone is feeling lonely or is having money issues, they are more than happy to come and join us on December 25 at 12.30pm in the church.”

He added, “Even if we say there is no room left for booking if you get in contact with the church or myself, we will make room.

Advertisement

“We will not turn anyone

away who may need a little bit

of help or food on Christmas day.”

l To book a place at the Christmas dinner, you can call the church at 07821 736104 or email them at office@omaghcommunitychurch.com.