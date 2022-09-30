Omagh County PS pupils celebrate ‘European Day of Languages’

FROM painting flags, to tasting foods from around the world, the children of Omagh County PS enjoyed a global menu of celebrations as they marked this year’s ‘European Day of Languages’ in fantastique style.

Describing the event as ‘a special day’, this year, each class excitedly participated in a smorgasbord of activities, including singing songs and dressing up, to celebrate linguistic diversity, and to encourage language-learning.

And what’s more, Year Six pupils also welcomed Spanish students from Omagh Academy to showcase the importance of speaking another language.

European Day of Languages is celebrated every year at Omagh County Primary School, and truly highlights the range of diversity within the school community.