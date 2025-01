The Old Market Place in Omagh was buzzing with festive cheer as the Community Church hosted its annual Christmas Day dinner, now in its eleventh year.

The event brought together 60 guests who enjoyed a delicious three-course meal, all thanks to the generosity and dedication of local volunteers and donors.

The free event, a hallmark of community spirit, was made possible by contributions of food and funds from individuals and businesses across the town.

Volunteers gave up their Christmas Day to prepare and serve the meal, ensuring no one had to spend the holiday alone.

In addition to the meal, attendees received gifts, enjoyed festive games, and had the chance to win fantastic prizes in raffles.

Local musicians Ray Moore and Jake Versoza provided live music, adding to the joyful atmosphere in the hall.

Co-organiser Marianne Marechaux expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success.

“I want to thank everyone who volunteered or donated food or money,” said Marianne.

“This dinner is a true community effort. It ensures that around 60 people, who might otherwise be alone, can share a wonderful Christmas meal together.”

She added: “There was a real buzz about the hall, and everyone had a great time. A special thank you to Roy and Jake for their music and to all the fantastic volunteers who made the day so memorable.”

This cherished tradition once again showcased the kindness and solidarity that make Omagh a special place to call home.